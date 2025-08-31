Clashes erupt at RU over Rucsu election

Tensions flared at the Rajshahi University (RU) campus on Sunday during the ongoing Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) election process, as leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal locked the treasurer’s office and vandalized furniture, sparking clashes with general students and other student groups.

At least eight people, including students and journalists, were injured in the series of scuffles.

The incident unfolded around 9am when Chhatra Dal began a sit-in in front of the treasurer’s office, demanding the inclusion of first-year students in the voter list for the 2024–25 academic year.

At 10am, the distribution of nomination forms began. Around 10:15am, several Chhatra Dal leaders and activists entered the treasurer’s office, stopped the distribution process, broke a plastic chair, overturned a table on the veranda, and locked the office gate.

Witnesses said returning officers were inside distributing nomination forms when the disruption occurred. Following this, Chhatra Dal locked the office, halting all activities.

The blockade led to confrontations with general students who attempted to reopen the office. Members of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Islami Chhatra Shibir activists, and other students joined them.

Around 1:30pm, after Chhatra Dal ignored repeated calls to unlock the gate, students broke the lock themselves. However, both sides continued their respective demonstrations outside the office.

During the clashes, at least eight people were injured and received primary treatment at the university medical centre.

Speaking to reporters, Chhatra Dal president Sultan Ahmed Rahi denied accusations of vandalism.

“We did not vandalize anything. The table was only moved. Despite repeatedly voicing our demands, the administration is trying to conduct the election on its own terms. We will continue our sit-in until first-year students are given voting rights,” he said.

On the other hand, student leaders opposing the blockade accused Chhatra Dal of attempting to sabotage the election.

Mujahid Faisal, secretary of Islami Chhatra Shibir, said: “Today is the last day to collect nomination forms. We came to ensure the process continues peacefully, but Chhatra Dal obstructed it and showed itself as an anti-election force.”

Former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Mehedi Sajib, added: “We want nomination distribution and the election to proceed peacefully. Everyone should have the opportunity to participate without disruption.”

The demonstration also drew solidarity from several central and local leaders of the University Teachers’ Association of Bangladesh and Nationalist Teachers’ Forum, including Prof A Naeem Faruqui, Prof Ataur Rahman, Prof Jahangir Hossain, Prof Khalekuzzaman Mizan, and Prof Abdul Alim, who joined Chhatra Dal’s program.

Chief Election Commissioner of the Rucsu election, Prof F Nazrul Islam, clarified why first-year students could not be included in the voter list. “When the Rucsu election schedule was announced, the current first-year students were not yet admitted to the university. Therefore, there is no scope to register them as voters this time. They will be eligible in the next election,” he said.

The situation on campus remains tense as both Chhatra Dal and general students continue to hold their respective positions over the election dispute.