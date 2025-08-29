JU admission test topper Mousumi contests Jucsu polls from Chhatra Dal panel

Kazi Mousumi Afroze, who secured the top position in Jahangirnagar University’s (JU) admission test, is set to contest the upcoming central student union (JUCSU) elections.

She is running for the post of Assistant Secretary (Women) from the Chhatra Dal-backed panel, focusing on social services and human resource development.

Mousumi, a student of the 50th batch (2020–21 session) of the Economics Department, ranked first in the university’s B Unit admission test. She has also been involved in various cultural and social activities on campus.

Explaining her motivation, Mousumi said: “I have always believed that ensuring a safe environment and adequate healthcare for female students is essential. If elected, I will work to enhance safety, healthcare, and equal opportunities for women on campus.”

She added that her participation in student politics stems from a sense of responsibility beyond academics. “My goal is to protect students’ rights and make Jahangirnagar University a more inclusive and secure place for learning,” she said.

Excitement has been building among students ahead of the polls, with Mousumi’s candidacy drawing attention due to her academic record and active role on campus. Chhatra Dal leaders said the participation of talented students like her in student politics was a positive development.