Ducsu: First manifesto announced by Chhatra Dal

The Bangladesh Chhatra Dal panel has announced a 10-point manifesto for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election, making them the first to declare their manifesto for the central election.
On Thursday, the panel’s vice-president candidate, Abidul Islam Khan, read out the written manifesto at a press conference held at the Bottala in front of the Arts Building of Dhaka University, reports Bangla Tribune.
The 10-point manifesto of Chhatra Dal are:
Building a modern, joyful, livable, and safe campus by prioritizing education and research.
Ensuring a safe campus for female students, protection of women’s health, and capacity building.
Guaranteeing quality healthcare and health insurance for students, and making education and mobility easier for students with special needs.
Modernizing curriculum, infrastructure, and examination systems, and improving the quality of research.
Regulating the transport system, introducing battery-operated shuttle services, and making commuting easier.
Providing harassment-free administrative services, education loans, and campus-based employment opportunities.
Involving the youth in constructive activities, and expanding sports and cultural programs.
Ensuring digital facilities for students, cyber security, and prevention of cyber bullying.
Establishing waste management, environmental protection, greenery, and an animal-friendly campus.
Ensuring an effective Ducsu and increasing Dhaka University’s engagement at the international level.