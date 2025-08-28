Ducsu: First manifesto announced by Chhatra Dal

The Bangladesh Chhatra Dal panel has announced a 10-point manifesto for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election, making them the first to declare their manifesto for the central election.

On Thursday, the panel’s vice-president candidate, Abidul Islam Khan, read out the written manifesto at a press conference held at the Bottala in front of the Arts Building of Dhaka University, reports Bangla Tribune.

The 10-point manifesto of Chhatra Dal are: