Constituency delimitation: EC’s 4-day hearing ends

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday wrapped up its four-day hearing on claims and objections regarding the re-demarcation of parliamentary constituencies, ahead of the national election planned to be held in February 2026.

“The hearings on claims, complaints and recommendations over 84 constituencies in 33 districts have been completed,” said EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed at a press briefing at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city in the afternoon.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin chaired the hearing sessions held from Sunday-Wednesday at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city.

Four election commissioners - Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmad, Md Anwarul Islam Sarker and Brig Gen (Retd) Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah - were also present, while EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed conducted the hearings.

Earlier, on July 30, the EC had published a draft delimitation of the 300 constituencies, proposing boundary changes in 39 constituencies across 14 districts.

As per the draft, the number of constituencies in Gazipur has increased from five to six, while Bagerhat’s has been reduced from four to three.

The 39 constituencies affected are: Panchagarh-1 and 2, Rangpur-3, Sirajganj-1 and 2, Satkhira-3 and 4, Shariatpur-2 and 3, Dhaka-2, 3, 7, 10, 14 and 19, Gazipur-1, 2, 3, 5 and 6, Narayanganj-3, 4 and 5, Sylhet-1 and 3, Brahmanbaria-2 and 3, Comilla-1, 2, 10 and 11, Noakhali-1, 2, 4 and 5, Chittagong-7 and 8 and Bagerhat-2 and 3.

Following the draft publication, the commission received some 1,893 applications containing claims, complaints and suggestions over 84 constituencies.

With the hearings concluded, the EC is now set to finalize and publish the new delimitation of constituencies in preparation for the national election due in February 2026.