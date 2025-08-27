Wednesday, August 27, 2025

EC clears action plan for National Election in February

The action plan outlines major electoral tasks, timelines and schedules for civil society dialogues and law reforms, says EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed

File image of a ballot box. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 03:46 PM

The Election Commission (EC) has approved its action plan for the 13th Parliamentary Election, likely to be held in February 2026, with a formal announcement expected soon.

“Everything for the action plan has been finalized. It has been approved,” Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker told reporters on Wednesday.

EC officials said the plan—earlier referred to as the electoral roadmap by the EC secretary—will be unveiled shortly.

Later in the afternoon, EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed is scheduled to brief the media on overall issues following the conclusion of hearings on the re-demarcation of constituencies.

The action plan issue is also expected to be addressed in the briefing.

According to EC officials, the roadmap outlines key preparatory activities, including political party registration, re-demarcation of parliamentary constituencies, reforms to the Representation of the People Order (RPO), updating electoral rules and guidelines, IT-supported voter registration, a postal ballot system for expatriates and procurement of election materials.

On August 14, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said the roadmap would provide a clear picture of the commission’s preparations for the polls, specifying major electoral tasks and their timelines, including schedules for dialogues with civil society and journalists, as well as deadlines for amendments and reforms to electoral laws.

Earlier this month, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said the next national election is likely to be held in the first half of February, and that the EC has already intensified its preparations across the country.

Topics:

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)Bangladesh election
