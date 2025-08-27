Fakhrul accuses political groups of attempting to disrupt upcoming JS polls

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday accused certain political parties of intentionally raising new demands to derail the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.

Addressing a discussion at the National Press Club marking the 10th death anniversary of veteran politician Kazi Zafor Ahmed, Fakhrul said: "Unfortunately, some political parties and groups are deliberately pushing for new and unfamiliar demands as part of a calculated effort to sabotage the election".

He said that the demands, like the proposed introduction of a Proportional Representation (PR) system, are being raised without proper knowledge among the general public.

"People are not familiar with terms like "reform" or the PR system. It is a concept that requires time for the common people to understand," he explained.

The BNP leader also voiced concerns over the forceful push by some political parties to implement the PR system, saying that it threatens to confuse the electoral process even further.

Reflecting on the current political situation, Fakhrul expressed both resilience and frustration.

"While the political landscape has changed and people's mindsets have evolved, I have never been politically disheartened," he said.

"However, I cannot help but notice a growing sense of frustration. Everywhere I look, I see corruption, whether in government offices or the courts. It's not like it used to be. Previously, you might have had to pay one lakh in bribes, but now you're being asked for five lakh," he said.

Despite his concerns, Fakhrul highlighted the BNP's role in advocating for political reforms, which he argued are essential for Bangladesh's democratic transition.

"The BNP has been a strong proponent of reform from the very beginning," he said, adding: "We have consistently worked towards shifting the country away from fascism towards a true democracy."

Fakhrul reminded attendees of the party's contributions to the reform process, including the submission of a 31-point proposal aimed at political and electoral reforms.

"We have supported the reform commission and the interim government in their efforts. We have never obstructed the reform process or staged protests to embarrass the government," he added.

The debate centering electoral reform, corruption and democratic principles continues to stir political tensions in the country as the nation prepares for its upcoming elections.