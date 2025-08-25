Monday, August 25, 2025

JnU Chhatra Shibir demands Jnucsu policy be made law within 15 days

Prompt implementation of our demands will benefit both the student body and the university administration, says Arif

The JnU branch of Chhatra Shibir has put forward five point demands. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 07:34 PM

The Jagannath University branch of Chhatra Shibir has issued a set of five demands following the Jnucsu election, urging the rapid submission of the special syndicate-approved policy to the ministry and its incorporation into law within 15 working days.

The organization held an emergency press conference on Monday in front of the Central Shaheed Minar to announce its demands.

Branch Secretary Abdul Alim Arif said, “Jagannath University has faced neglect since its inception. We do not want to remain deprived any longer. Prompt implementation of our demands will benefit both the student body and the university administration.”

He added, “Our demands are practical and achievable. We are ready to cooperate with the administration. However, if our demands are ignored, we will be forced to take strict action.”

The five-point demands are:

  • The policy approved by the special syndicate must be sent to the ministry through the UGC and incorporated into university law within the next 15 working days.
  • Once the rules are approved, a roadmap must be announced, and the Jnucsu election must be held within 45 working days.
  • The supplementary scholarship policy must be formulated within seven working days.
  • A list of scholarship recipients must be published within 15 working days of finalizing the policy.
  • With UGC and ministry support, the university administration must commence the scholarship program from October.

 

Topics:

Chhatra ShibirJagannath University (JnU)
