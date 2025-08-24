Ducsu polls: DU requests BTRC to block pages to prevent cyberbullying, ensure fair polls

The University of Dhaka has requested the shutdown of several online pages, including the Dhaka University Shikkharti Shangsad, to ensure the smooth conduct of the Dhaka University Central Student Union (Ducsu) and hall parliament elections and to prevent cyberbullying.

On Sunday, this request was made through a letter to the chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

A statement issued by the university's public relations office said: "A letter has been sent requesting the immediate shutdown of several identified online pages, including 'Dhaka University Nirapotta Mancha,' 'Dhaka University Shikkharti Shangsad-1,' and 'Dhaka University Shikkharti Shangsad-2,' and to maintain the shutdown until September 10 by taking the necessary measures."

It has been decided that all activities and shuttle services conducted by the Green Future Foundation on the university campus will remain suspended until September 10, as these activities could influence the Ducsu election.

All campaign-related billboards and banners installed by candidates and related parties on campus or in halls, or already installed, will be removed. Furthermore, no candidate or party will be allowed to voluntarily participate in any service-related activities. Distribution of gifts, hospitality, financial assistance, or similar activities will be strictly prohibited. Such activities will be considered violations of the election code of conduct.

Candidates will not be allowed to campaign in halls or on campus until Monday.

According to the schedule, from Tuesday to September 7 at 11pm, individuals or organizations may conduct campaign activities in halls or on campus in their own name or on behalf of an organization.

However, during this period, conducting social, financial, or service-related assistance or activities, organizing gatherings or religious events, or campaigning in religious institutions or premises will remain prohibited. These activities will be considered violations of the code of conduct and punishable offences under Section 17 of the 'Election Code of Conduct.'