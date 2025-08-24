Rucsu polls: Distribution of nomination papers begins

The distribution of nomination papers for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) and student representative elections in the Senate has begun.

As per the pre-scheduled timetable, on Sunday, from 10am, returning officers started distributing nomination papers at the office of the Rucsu treasurer, located on the ground floor of Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium of the university. However, until 11:30am on the day, no student had collected nomination papers.

On the same day, from 10am, nomination paper distribution for the hall students’ union elections also started at the halls. The returning officers of the hall elections are distributing nomination papers separately at the respective halls.

It has been learned that, as there are no separate offices for the returning officers, they are sitting at the office of the Rucsu treasurer. From there, the nomination papers will be distributed. There are six teachers as returning officers. Professor Setaur Rahman, treasurer of Rucsu, is serving as the chief returning officer. The other returning officers are Professor Nurul Momen, Professor Mahmodol Hasan, Professor Shamima Nasrin Sima, Professor Abdul Khaleque, and Professor Mahbubul Islam.

Meanwhile, the price of nomination papers for Rucsu, senate student representatives, and hall students’ union elections 2025 has been re-determined. On Saturday, the matter was announced in a press release sent from the public relations office of the university.

The press release stated that the price of nomination papers for Rucsu and senate student representatives has been set at Tk300, and for the hall students’ union, Tk200. The price of nomination papers must be deposited into account number 0200024282177 at Agrani Bank, Rajshahi University Corporate Branch.

Chief Returning Officer Professor Setaur Rahman said a bank draft is required to collect nomination papers, which may explain why none have been collected so far. He added that students still have two more days to obtain the forms, and the number of submissions is expected to rise on the final day.

When asked if the Rucsu election schedule might be changed due to a work stoppage by some teachers, officers, and employees demanding reinstatement of the quota for wards, Chief Returning Officer Professor Setaur Rahman said they would meet with student organizations on Sunday afternoon and make any decision based on the majority opinion.

According to the voter list, there are 15,151 male student voters and 9,741 female student voters. Among the total voters, 61% are male and 39% female. Earlier, the draft voter list had 25,127 voters. In the final voter list, 221 students of IBA have been added. Based on that, 456 voters have been excluded from the draft list.

As per the latest rescheduled timetable of Wednesday, nomination paper distribution will continue from Sunday till Tuesday. During these three days, from 10am to 5pm, students who wish to contest the elections can collect nomination papers.

In addition, nomination papers can be submitted on Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 5pm, scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on August 31 and September 1, the preliminary list of candidates will be published on September 2, withdrawal of nomination papers will be on September 3 from 9am to 5pm, and the final list of candidates will be published on September 4.

Voting will be held on September 15 from 9am to 4pm at the residential halls, and on the same day, vote counting and results announcement will take place.