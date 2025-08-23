Saturday, August 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

DMP commissioner: Police working to make next national polls fair

'All the concerned should work together, aiming to make the next national election well accepted'

File image of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sajjad Ali. Photo: BSS
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 09:47 AM

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sajjad Ali on Friday said all should work together to make the next national election free and fair.

“All the concerned should work together aiming to make the next national election well accepted”, he said while addressing the 42nd anniversary of Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association on Friday night.

The police have started working with an aim to make the next general election free and fair, adding that the police have also taken preparation so that people can cast their vote freely.

The election will be held next February in line with the announcement made by the chief adviser, said the DMP commissioner, saying that the police have been working in that way.

Topics:

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)
Read More

Ex-Awami League MP Opu arrested in Dhaka

OC summoned to explain arrest of rickshaw puller at Dhanmondi 32

DMP: Detained rickshaw-puller not shown arrested in murder case

DMP slaps ban on flying sky lanterns

DMP bans rallies, processions around CJ’s residence, SC and Judges Complex

DMP takes comprehensive security measures for Janmashtami procession

Latest News

Djokovic narrows focus in pursuit of 25th Grand Slam

Dhaka's air quality still in the moderate range

Nur: Despite differences, parties must be united on question of AL

Kane hits hat trick as Bayern thump Leipzig in Bundesliga opener

Chelsea thrash West Ham to pile pressure on former boss Potter

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x