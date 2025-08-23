DMP commissioner: Police working to make next national polls fair

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sajjad Ali on Friday said all should work together to make the next national election free and fair.

“All the concerned should work together aiming to make the next national election well accepted”, he said while addressing the 42nd anniversary of Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association on Friday night.

The police have started working with an aim to make the next general election free and fair, adding that the police have also taken preparation so that people can cast their vote freely.

The election will be held next February in line with the announcement made by the chief adviser, said the DMP commissioner, saying that the police have been working in that way.