EC to release draft list of polling centres Sep 10 

The Election Commission (EC) will release the draft list of polling centres on September 10, said EC Deputy Secretary Md Mahbub Alam Shah in a letter on Wednesday.

The EC said the Polling Centre Establishment and Management Guidelines–2025 have been approved for the upcoming national parliamentary election. These guidelines were published in the supplementary issue of the Bangladesh Gazette on June 26.

Under the Representation of the People Order, the list of polling centres for a national parliamentary election must be published in the Gazette’s supplementary issue 25 days in advance for preservation and finalization.

The letter said, ahead of the 13th national election, it was necessary to publish the draft list of area-based polling centres, receive claims or objections regarding the draft list, and resolve them according to the guidelines to prepare the final list.

The EC added that, following the polling centre guidelines, it had issued instructions to determine polling centres and polling stations for the election.

According to the commission’s decision, the draft list will be published on September 10. The last date to submit claims or objections is September 25, while the deadline for resolving them is October 12. The draft list is expected to be finalized by October 20.

The letter also directed that, following the schedule and guidelines, all necessary actions should be taken and the numerical data of draft and possible final polling centres (including soft copies) should be sent to the Election Support–1 branch via the respective regional election officer within the prescribed dates..