Asif Nazrul: Govt committed to holding polls in February

He says political parties’ differing remarks are part of the political process

File image of Asif Nazrul, adviser to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs. Photo: Collected
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 03:23 PM

Referring to the government's firm stance on elections, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Tuesday said the government, in line with the chief adviser's announcement, is firmly committed to holding the national election next February.

“The government is moving forward with all preparations for the election. The polls will be held in February, and the government's stance on this remains unwavering,” he said after a meeting at the Cabinet Division.

Commenting on political parties’ statements regarding the timing of the election, Dr Asif Nazrul said the responsibility of holding the election lies with the government, not any political party. “On behalf of the government, we are saying in unequivocal terms that the election will be completed in February,” he added.

The law adviser further said political parties often make different remarks for various purposes, which is part of the political process.

“You have always seen this. Traditionally in Bangladesh, such political statements have been made, and the same is happening now. There has not been any major qualitative change in this discourse. Therefore, whatever is said about the timing of the election should be seen as part of the political process,” he observed.

Describing Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus as a “globally respected figure,” Asif Nazrul said there is no question of deviating from the commitment made by him and the election will be held as per the announced schedule.

Dr Asif Nazrul also addressed issues related to land acquisition and PDB projects, saying inflated prices are often shown and controversies frequently arise.

“You all know what happened in the pillow scandal. We do not want to see such scandals again. That is why we are trying to amend laws based on the recommendations made by the ACC Reform Commission. An experienced consultant has been appointed in this regard, and he will start work from today (Tuesday),” he added.

The law adviser further said issues such as inflating project costs for corruption fall under the jurisdiction of the Planning Ministry and the Finance Ministry. “Our focus will be on dealing with high-level corruption. That is why the Anti-Corruption Commission is being further strengthened,” he stated.

Topics:

Bangladesh electionAsif Nazrul
