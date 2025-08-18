Monday, August 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

EC secretary: Election roadmap to be unveiled this week

Options are being considered to increase voter numbers per booth from 500 to 600 to improve efficiency, he says

Senior secretary of Election Commission Akhter Ahmed. Photo: BSS
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 07:26 PM

Senior Secretary of the Election Commission (EC) Akhtar Ahmed on Monday said the Commission will unveil the action plan, or roadmap, for the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election this week.

Speaking to reporters at the EC office in Agargaon, he confirmed that a draft of the roadmap has been prepared and will soon be placed before the Commission for final approval.

“The plan focuses on inter-departmental coordination and operational matters. We hope to finalize and publish it within the week,” he said.

Addressing concerns over law and order, Ahmed said there is no immediate cause for concern, as law enforcement agencies and administrative officials are already performing their duties. “If everyone does their part responsibly, there won’t be any problem,” he added.

On voter lists and NID updates, the secretary said around 80,000 appeals for corrections have been submitted so far, although the number is gradually declining. He emphasized ongoing improvements in the data entry process to minimize future errors.

Regarding polling stations, Ahmed added that the overall number will remain the same, with adjustments made as necessary. “Options are being considered to increase the number of voters per booth from 500 to 600 to improve efficiency.”

The EC also plans to scan and upload previously unscanned Form-2 voter registration documents dating back to 2008 to enhance its digital database.

In terms of political party registration, 22 parties are undergoing field verification. Rejected applicants are being formally notified with specific reasons for disqualification.

Ahmed stressed the importance of early preparation, saying timely completion of tasks by all concerned will ensure smooth coordination of the polling process.

Topics:

ElectionBangladesh Election Commission (EC)
Read More

1,760 applications submitted to EC for redrawing boundaries of 83 seats

Badiul Alam: Election Commission alone cannot ensure fair polls

CA Yunus: People’s will, not mine

Khalid: EC working to hold free, fair national elections

Asif: Advisers eyeing politics after poll schedule should resign

Dr Taher: Jamaat-e-Islami demands free and fair election

Latest News

Pakistani foreign, commerce ministers coming to Dhaka

ISPR: Best airmen get trophies, certificates for 2024

Govt allows import of lentils, sugar at private level

Death toll rises to 370 in Pakistan floods

Rizvi: Credible election impossible with Awami League loyalists in admin, police

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x