EC secretary: Election roadmap to be unveiled this week

Senior Secretary of the Election Commission (EC) Akhtar Ahmed on Monday said the Commission will unveil the action plan, or roadmap, for the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election this week.

Speaking to reporters at the EC office in Agargaon, he confirmed that a draft of the roadmap has been prepared and will soon be placed before the Commission for final approval.

“The plan focuses on inter-departmental coordination and operational matters. We hope to finalize and publish it within the week,” he said.

Addressing concerns over law and order, Ahmed said there is no immediate cause for concern, as law enforcement agencies and administrative officials are already performing their duties. “If everyone does their part responsibly, there won’t be any problem,” he added.

On voter lists and NID updates, the secretary said around 80,000 appeals for corrections have been submitted so far, although the number is gradually declining. He emphasized ongoing improvements in the data entry process to minimize future errors.

Regarding polling stations, Ahmed added that the overall number will remain the same, with adjustments made as necessary. “Options are being considered to increase the number of voters per booth from 500 to 600 to improve efficiency.”

The EC also plans to scan and upload previously unscanned Form-2 voter registration documents dating back to 2008 to enhance its digital database.

In terms of political party registration, 22 parties are undergoing field verification. Rejected applicants are being formally notified with specific reasons for disqualification.

Ahmed stressed the importance of early preparation, saying timely completion of tasks by all concerned will ensure smooth coordination of the polling process.