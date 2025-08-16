Saturday, August 16, 2025

Adviser Jahangir: Election must be held in Feb

'If the people are heading towards the elections, no power can stop the election as the people are source of all power'

File image of Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury speaking to journalists. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 16 Aug 2025, 03:20 PM

Home Adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) said Saturday that the upcoming general election will be held in February in line with the announcement made by the Chief Adviser.

"We are strictly adhering to the timeline announced by the Chief Adviser (CA). The election will be held in the month announced by CA and there is no need to listen to speculative comments," Jahangir said, responding to questions about concerns regarding a potential delay in the election.

The home adviser made these statements while distributing anti-polythene leaflets at the Krishi Market area in Mohammadpur, part of an ongoing campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of illegal polythene usage.
 
"If the people are heading towards the elections, no power can stop the election as the people are source of all power," he said.

 

Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
