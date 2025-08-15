Friday, August 15, 2025

Khalid: EC working to hold free, fair national elections

Dr Khalid said there is absolutely no scope for communal violence in the name of elections

File image of Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain. Photo: UNB
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 06:18 PM

Religious Affairs Adviser A F M Khalid Hossain on Friday said the Election Commission (EC) is moving forward with necessary plans to hold a free fair and acceptable election in the country.

"The government is going to announce a roadmap for the national elections. The EC will work as per the roadmap. We are following zero tolerance against any crime and mob," he said.

The adviser said this while talking to journalists following a visit to the under-construction Shri Shri Advaita Acharya Temple complex in Rajagaon, along the banks of the Jadukata River in Tahirpur upazila of Sunamganj district.

Dr Khalid said there is absolutely no scope for communal violence in the name of elections.

"Alongside the government, all security forces are taking necessary preparations to hold a fair and beautiful election," he added.

He said: "We are here (in power) for a short time. If we had more time, we could have done even more. Soon, we will hand over power to an elected government and return to our regular lives."

Among others, Deputy Commissioner of Sunamganj District Dr Mohammad Elias Mia, Assistant Superintendent of Police Zakir Hossain, LGED Executive Engineer Anwar Hossain and General Secretary of the temple committee Advait Roy were present on the occasion.

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)Ministry of Religious Affairs
