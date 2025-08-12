Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Chhatra League’s Cizar VP candidate in Ducsu polls

Letter issued for his removal from voter list

Zulias Cizar Talukdar collected the Ducsu nomination form. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 08:54 PM

Zulias Cizar Talukdar, who was elected general secretary from the now banned Chhatra League panel in Salimullah Muslim Hall students’ body during the 2019 Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election, has collected a nomination form to contest for the vice-president (VP) post in this year’s Ducsu polls.

Cizar collected the form on Tuesday, the first day of distribution, and later sought prayers, love, and support in a Facebook post while declaring himself a VP candidate.

His candidacy has sparked criticism on social media, with some students recalling a 2019 incident in which followers of Cizar allegedly threw eggs and assaulted protestors led by then Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur, who had been demonstrating over the beating of hall student Farid Hasan.

Amid the backlash, Salimullah Muslim Hall’s residential teacher and hall parliament returning officer, Zawad Ibn Farid, sent a letter to the chief returning officer requesting Cizar’s removal from the Ducsu voter list, citing “specific allegations of torture on students in the period of a fascist government.”

Chhatra League Ducsu
