Govt forms commission to probe last three elections

The commission has also been tasked with recommending measures to ensure fair elections in the future

File image of a ballot box. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 02:14 PM

The government has dissolved a previously formed committee and constituted a new five-member commission to review allegations of manipulation in the last three national elections held under the Awami League—in 2014, 2018, and 2024.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday night, the commission has also been tasked with recommending measures to ensure fair elections in the future.

The members of the newly formed commission remain the same as those in the earlier committee, and the scope of work is also unchanged.

However, the deadline for submitting the report has been extended by one month—from the earlier September 30 to October 31.

The notification stated that the 2014, 2018, and 2024 general elections had drawn widespread criticism both domestically and internationally. In response to the allegations, the government decided to form a commission to review claims of irregularities and recommend actionable reforms to ensure credible and participatory polls moving forward.

It further noted that the conduct of these elections allegedly violated constitutional obligations, particularly the requirement that governance be carried out through elected representatives.

The commission will be headed by retired High Court Justice Shamim Hasnain, who also chaired the previous committee. The other members are former additional secretary Shamim Al Mamun, Associate Professor of Law at Dhaka University Kazi Mahfuzul Haque Supan, Dhaka District and Sessions Judge Court Advocate Barrister Tajrian Akram Hossain, and election expert Dr Md Abdul Alim.

Topics:

ProbeNational elections
