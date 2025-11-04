Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BNP shortlists 10 Supreme Court lawyers as candidates for national polls

However, the BNP has not yet announced candidates for 63 constituencies

Logo of BNP. Photo: UNB
Update : 04 Nov 2025, 11:33 AM

Ahead of the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has included 10 lawyers of the Supreme Court in its list of potential candidates for 237 parliamentary constituencies.

On Monday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the names of the party’s candidates at a press conference held at the BNP Chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The ten Supreme Court lawyers included in BNP’s list are: Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, (Noakhali-1), Barrister Kayser Kamal (Netrakona-1), Advocate Fazlur Rahman (Kishoreganj-4), Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury (Magura-2), Barrister Raghib Rouf Chowdhury (Kushtia-2), Barrister Nawshad Zamir (Panchagarh-1), Advocate Farzana Sharmin Putul (Natore-1), Barrister Mir Helal (Chittagong-5), Barrister Hasan Rajib Pradhan (Lalmonirhat-1), Advocate Emran Ahmed Chowdhury (Sylhet-6). 

During the announcement, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that this is a list of potential candidates, and it may be changed at any time depending on the needs of the party.

However, the BNP has not yet announced candidates for 63 constituencies.

 

Topics:

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Mirza Fakhrul Islam AlagmirNational elections
Read More

Egyptian envoy meets Mirza Fakhrul

BNP to finalize nomination list on Monday

BNP announces 10-day program to mark November 7

Fakhrul urges India to return Hasina to face trial

Jamaat: Reform issue settled, BNP creating confusion

Fakhrul says referendum to be held on election day, not before

Latest News

Police HQ: Over 48,000 police officers trained ahead of national polls

Egyptian envoy meets Mirza Fakhrul

Women, climate, and the invisible frontlines

Cautionary signal No 3 advised at Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar ports

Private primary school students allowed to take scholarship exams

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x