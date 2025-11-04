BNP shortlists 10 Supreme Court lawyers as candidates for national polls

Ahead of the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has included 10 lawyers of the Supreme Court in its list of potential candidates for 237 parliamentary constituencies.

On Monday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the names of the party’s candidates at a press conference held at the BNP Chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The ten Supreme Court lawyers included in BNP’s list are: Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, (Noakhali-1), Barrister Kayser Kamal (Netrakona-1), Advocate Fazlur Rahman (Kishoreganj-4), Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury (Magura-2), Barrister Raghib Rouf Chowdhury (Kushtia-2), Barrister Nawshad Zamir (Panchagarh-1), Advocate Farzana Sharmin Putul (Natore-1), Barrister Mir Helal (Chittagong-5), Barrister Hasan Rajib Pradhan (Lalmonirhat-1), Advocate Emran Ahmed Chowdhury (Sylhet-6).

During the announcement, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that this is a list of potential candidates, and it may be changed at any time depending on the needs of the party.

However, the BNP has not yet announced candidates for 63 constituencies.