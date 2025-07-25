Friday, July 25, 2025

CEC pledges credible polls

'Through a credible election, I hope to restore public confidence,' says CEC AMM Nasir Uddin

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin addresses worshippers before Jummah prayers at the Jessore Collectorate Mosque, calling for public support in ensuring a free and fair election and praying for victims of the recent Milestone School plane crash on Friday, July 25, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 03:36 PM

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said that at this final stage of his life, he is not driven by personal goals or interests, but rather by a desire to contribute something good and meaningful to the country, namely a credible election.

He made the statement on Friday, during a brief address to worshippers before the Jummah prayers at the Jessore Collectorate Mosque. The CEC had stopped in Jessore to perform Jummah prayers while en route to Khulna.

“My goal is to give the nation a free, fair, and acceptable election. This cannot be done by me alone — I seek the full support and prayers of the people,” he said.

“Over the course of a long government career, I have held many responsibilities and gained a wealth of experience. But the responsibility currently on my shoulders is of immense national importance.”

“Through a credible election, I hope to restore public confidence. To achieve this goal, sincere cooperation from all is essential,” he said.

During the address, he also called upon those present to pray for those killed or injured in Monday's air force jet crash in Dhaka.

Additionally, he took part in a prayer gathering held in memory of the students who died in the tragedy and expressed his condolences.

