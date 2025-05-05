CEC: EC not to engage in political controversies

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Monday said the Election Commission will not get involved in any activities that may create political controversies.

“The EC will not engage in any political controversies. Decisions are taken by all commission members. No single person makes decisions alone,” he said at a views-exchange meeting with election officials of the Mymensingh region at the City Corporation auditorium.

He said that the EC is committed to holding the upcoming national election in a free, fair and neutral manner.

There will be no chance this time for votes cast at night, he said.

Responding to a question over Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Ishraque Hossain’s swearing-in, the CEC said it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Local Government, not the Election Commission.

He added: “We have no role in this matter.”

The meeting focused on the voter list update and preparations for the next general election.

Regional Election Officer Shahinur Islam Pramanik presided over the event.

Additional regional election officers, district and additional district election officers and upazila election officers of the region were present.