EC extends deadline for political party registration

According to the previous schedule, Sunday was the last day for receiving applications for party registration

Election Commission of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 08:54 PM

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday announced an extended deadline of June 22 for new political parties to register with the independent statutory body—a prerequisite for participating in the upcoming 13th general elections.

“Until Thursday, seven parties applied for registration and 20 others requested an extension. Under these circumstances, the deadline for registration has been extended to June 22,” said EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.

He said that parties intending to register must submit their applications within the extended deadline while fulfilling all legal requirements and completing the necessary procedures.

The EC's announcement followed a two-hour meeting earlier in the day between the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP) and Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin.

Officials familiar with the meeting said the NCP submitted a set of demands, including a request for more time to complete their registration process.

According to the previous schedule, Sunday was the last day for receiving applications for party registration.

