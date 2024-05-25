Sunday, May 26, 2024

EC Rashida Sultana: Want to leave a clean electoral environment for future

  • 'Strict actions will be taken if any presiding officer involved in irregularities during voting'
  • Urged them to perform duty in neutral and correct manner

 

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana addressing a meeting with the presiding officers of 3 upazilas of Dinajpur on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 May 2024, 08:43 PM

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana has said that they want to leave a clean electoral environment for the future based on the experience gained during the election.

The election commissioner addressed the meeting with the presiding officers of 3 upazilas of Dinajpur (Sadar, Chirirbandar and Khansama) on Saturday.

“Strict actions will be taken if any presiding officer is involved in irregularities during voting,” she warned.

She also urged them to perform the duty in a neutral and correct manner.

The meeting was held in the auditorium of Dinajpur District School on Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed, Superintendent of Police Shah Iftar Ahmed, and District Election Officer Kamrul Islam were also present.

Topics:

Upazila PollsRashida Sultana
