37.57% voter turnout in second phase upazila polls

The voter turnout was 37.57% in Tuesday's second phase of the sixth Upazila parishad polls.

This information was obtained from the consolidated results of the Election Commission Secretariat.

The election commission has coordinated the results of 153 upazilas.

It has been seen that the average vote was 38.47% in 129 upazilas held on the ballot. On the other hand, the average vote in 23 upazilas held in EVMs was 32.17%.

Elections were held in 156 upazilas on Tuesday.

The results of three upazilas were not coordinated by the EC as the candidates won unopposed there.

Panchari Upazila of Khagrachari district has the highest voter turnout in the election with 74.95% votes.

On the other hand, the least number of votes were cast in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi where vote casting was reported at 17.98%.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday said the voter turnout in the second phase of the sixth Upazila Parishad polls is likely to be over 30%.

In the third phase, 112 upazilas will go to the polls on May 29, while the fourth and last phase of voting will take place in 55 upazilas on June 5.