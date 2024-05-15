Barisal-6 MP expresses regret for violating polls rules

Barisal-6 MP Abdul Hafiz Mallik has expressed his regret for voting openly in the first phase of upazila elections.

He apologized for his action after the Election Commission summoned him over the breach of electoral conduct.

The hearing was held at the Election Commission (EC) office on Wednesday.

While talking to reporters, MP Hafiz Mallik said: "I have expressed my regret."

Deputy Secretary of the Election Commission Md Atiar Rahman sent a letter to MP Abdul Hafiz Mallik on Monday.

"You cast your vote openly at the polling station at Mangalsi Government Primary School on the day of the election. The video of which has been published in various media (print and electronic media) in the form of reports with pictures. Not protecting the secrecy of voting by balloting in public is a punishable election offence,” the letter reads.

The letter also asked why a case should not be filed against him for violating election rules.

The Election Commission then asked him to appear at the Nirbachan Bhaban to defend his action.