3rd phase of upazila polls: 130 aspirants withdraw candidacy

A total of 130 candidates have withdrawn from the third phase of the Upazila Parishad polls, scheduled to be held on May 29, the Election Commission has said.

Besides, six candidates were elected unopposed due to the cancellation of the nominations.

Election Commission (EC) Public Relations Director Md Shariful Alam disclosed the number on Sunday, the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers.

He said a total of 73 candidates for the chairman post, 43 for the vice-chairman post and 14 for the female vice-chairman post withdrew their candidacy.

Among the six candidates who emerged victorious without contest were the vice-chairman in Bhandaria, the vice-chairman in Gosairhat, and women vice-chairmen in Sonagazi and Daganbhuiyan upazilas, he added.

Polling will be held in 160 upazilas in the second phase on May 21, in 112 upazilas in the third phase on May 29 and in more than 50 upazilas in the fourth phase on June 5.

Prior to the start of the elections, the Election Commission had estimated more than 28 million voters across the 139 upazilas.