Upazila polls: Who are the winners in the first phase?

The results of the first phase of the Upazila Parishad election in the chairman posts were announced by the returning officers and district election officers of various districts unofficially Wednesday night.

According to the reports, in Joypurhat district, Minfuzur Rahman Milon in Kalai upazila, Dulal Mia Sardar in Khetlal and Mokshed Ali Mandal in Akkelpur upazila were elected as chairmen.

Upazila Awami League senior vice-president and former upazila chairman Amjad Hossain Lavlu won the post of chairman in Manirampur upazila of Jashore.

Upazila Awami League Vice-President Roma Akhter won in Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria and former general secretary of Jubo League M Sher Alam Mia won in Sarail upazila.

In Kurigram, Md Rukunuzzaman Shahin bagged the chairman's post in Chilmari, Md Shahidul Islam Shalu in Roumari upazila and Md Shafiul Alam in Char Rajibpur upazila.

Elections were held in three out of five upazilas of Gopalganj district. Bimal Krishna Biswas won in Kotalipara upazila, Md Babul Sheikh in Tungipara upazila and Md Kamruzzaman Bhuiyan won in Gopalganj Sadar upazila.

In the published results, Md Shariful Islam Ramzan in Sadar upazila of Natore and Rabiul Islam in Naldanga upazila were elected as chairman unofficially.

Earlier, Delwar Hossain was elected unopposed for the post of chairman in Singra Upazila Parishad elections.

Khan Shamim Rahman has been elected chairman in Kalia upazila of Narail district.

District Awami League leader Advocate Avnimohan Das and upazila Awami League General Secretary Pradeep Roy have been elected as chairman in Dirai and Shalla upazilas of Sunamganj respectively.

In Feni, upazila Awami League General Secretary and former chairman of Anandapur Union Harun Majumder has been elected as the new chairman of Fulgazi Upazila Parishad.

According to the district election officer's office, as there were no rival candidates, against FF Firoz Mazumder, former president of Upazila Awami League and adviser of the district Awami League, he was elected as the new chairman of Parshuram unopposed.

Professor Sirajul Mostafa Talukder won in Matlab South Upazila Parishad election in Chandpur and Mohammad Manik Darji won in Matlab North upazila.

Independent candidate Abdul Quddus was elected unofficially in Bandarban Sadar and in Alikadam Upazila Parishad Upazila Awami League President Jamal Uddin was elected in Alikadam Upazila in unofficial results.

Raripara Union Jubo League President Mehedi Hasan Babu has been elected as chairman in Bagerhat's Kachua Upazila Parishad elections.

Meanwhile, Rampal Upazila Awami League General Secretary Sheikh Moazzem Hossain has bagged the post of chairman for the second time.

Also, in Bagerhat Sadar upazila, district Jubo League President Sardar Nasir Uddin won unopposed.

Upazila Awami League General Secretary Mansur Ahmed Khan Jinnah has been unofficially elected for the post of chairman in Gazaria upazila of Munshiganj.

In Dinajpur, Alhaj Mohammad Parvez Kabir has won in Birampur upazila, Kamal Hossain Raj in Hakimpur upazila and Kazi Shubo Rahman Chowdhury in Ghoraghat upazila.