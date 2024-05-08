Upazila polls: Abdul Kuddus, Jamal Uddin elected chairmen of Bandarban Sadar, Alikadam

Elections have been completed in Bandarban Sadar upazila and Alikadam upazila.

In unofficial result, Abdul Quddus, a BNP supporter, has been elected chairman in Bandarban Sadar. He bagged 19,144 votes in motorcycle symbol

Meanwhile, Awami League-backed candidate AKM Jahangir, the nearest candidate of Abdul Quddus, got 3,762 votes in pineapple symbol.

In this upazila, Faruk Ahmed Fahim (aircraft) and Mehinu Marma (butterfly) were elected as vice chairman and female vice chairman respectively.

On the other hand, Awami League-backed Jamal Uddin (Dowat-Kalam) was unofficially elected to the post of chairman in Alikadam upazila. He secured 9,470 votes.

His nearest rival Abul Kalam (pineapple), a BNP supporter, got 7,415 votes.

In this upazila, BNP supporter Mohammad Riton has sealed his victory getting 9,063 votes for the post of vice chairman and BNP supporter Shirin Akter for the post of female vice chairman getting 8,584 votes.

Voting held in 139 upazilas across 59 districts on Wednesday.

In the first phase, with eight chairman posts, 10 vice-chairman posts and 10 women vice-chairperson posts, 28 people have already won unopposed.

As of Tuesday afternoon, some 1,630 candidates, including nearly 570 chairmen post contenders, were in the electoral race in the 139 upazilas, fighting for a total of 417 posts.