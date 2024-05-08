Wednesday, May 08, 2024

Quader: First phase of upazila polls held peacefully

  • Voter turnout was 30-40%
  • ‘EC, administration took firm stance to organize the polls’
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader speaks at a press conference organized at the political office of the Awami League president at Dhanmondi in the capital on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 May 2024, 10:45 PM

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that the first phase of the upazila elections was held peacefully with satisfactory voter-turnout.

"Some conflicts took place. Some people were injured, but no fatality was reported. Election Commission (EC) stated voter turnout was 30-40%. In this situation, I think the presence of voters is satisfactory," he told a press conference organized at the political office of the Awami League president at Dhanmondi in the capital.

The Election Commission and the administration have taken a very firm stance to organize the polls, he said, adding that leaders and workers of the party have also performed due responsibilities.

"That's why the first phase of the election was held peacefully," he continued.

Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, organizing secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam and Afzal Hossain, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and Deputy Secretary Sayem Khan were present, among others.

Topics:

Obaidul QuaderUpazila parishad polls
