Wednesday, May 08, 2024

Upazila polls: Supporters of chairman candidates clash in Chapainawabganj

  • 1 detained, three injured
  • Police, BGB forces brought situation under control
Map of Chapainawabganj. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 May 2024, 05:21 PM

At least three people were injured in clashes between the supporters of two chairman candidates in Chapainawabganj’s Bholahat upazila election held in the first phase.

The incident took place in front of Bireshwarpur Government Primary School Centre of Bholahat Upazila on Wednesday morning.

Locals said that three people were injured in a clash between the supporters of chairman candidate Md A Khalek and the supporters of another candidate Anwar Hossain over casting votes.

The injured are Mohammad Samsul Azam, Obaidul Haque and Alam Ali, supporters of Anwar Hossain.

Later, additional police and BGB forces rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Bholahat police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Suman Kumar Pal said an isolated incident took place outside the centre and one person has been detained for questioning in this connection.

