Upazila polls: Supporters of two chairman candidates clash in Madaripur

At least 10 people were injured in clashes between the supporters of two chairman candidates in Madaripur Sadar upazila election held in the first phase.

Later, additional police forces were deployed at the scene to bring the situation under control. However, there is a sense of tension prevailing in the area.

Madaripur-2 MP and Awami League leader Shajahan Khan's son Asif Khan and Madaripur district Awami League Organizing Secretary Pavelur Rahman Shafiq Khan are contesting Madaripur Sadar Upazila Parishad elections.

There was an altercation between supporters of two candidates at Balia Government Primary School polling centre in Mustafapur area of ​​Madaripur Sadar Upazila and 10 crude bomb blasts took place on Wednesday around 11am.

Madaripur Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) of SM Salauddin said that the situation is now under control. Peaceful polling is underway.

Earlier, the Awami League decided not to allocate party symbols in the upazila poll. Lawmakers, as well as their relatives, are not permitted to interfere or participate in the election as per party decision.