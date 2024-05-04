Saturday, May 04, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
EC Rashida: Upazila election must be held in a free and fair manner

  • ‘We are all liable to ensure the rights of voters’
  • ‘EC will take action if any influential person was found involved in influencing the election’
Election Commissioner (EC) Rashida Sultana attends a view-exchange meeting with candidates and other officials related to the sixth upazila parishad election at Shilpakala Academy in Rajshahi on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo: BSS
Update : 04 May 2024, 07:55 PM

Election Commissioner (EC) Rashida Sultana on Saturday said the Election Commission is firmly committed to hold the upcoming upazila election in a free, fair and neutral manner.

"Election Commission as per its rules and regulations will take action if any influential person was found involved in influencing the election," she warned.

EC Rashida Sultana was sharing views with candidates and other officials related to the sixth upazila parishad election at Shilpakala Academy in Rajshahi as the chief guest.

With Commissioner of Rajshahi division Dr Dewan Humayun Kabir in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Deputy Inspector General of Police Anisur Rahman, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Biplob Bijoy Talukder and Regional Election Officer Delwar Hossain.

"Our only message is to hold the local government election in a free, fair and festive mood," EC Rashida Sultana said, adding that voters will cast their votes in the election without any hassle.

"We are all liable to ensure the rights of voters," she added.

Terming the election as the main foundation of democracy she said they are working relentlessly so that the election is held in a free, fair and neutral atmosphere.

EC Rashida Sultana told the meeting that many changes have been brought to the election rules of regulation and code of conduct.

EC Rashida Sultana also said upazila elections in Sirajganj and Pabna districts will be held through EVM this year. "We don’t have the capacity to conduct votes using EVM in all districts equally," she added.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Returning Officers, Presiding Officers and officials of the law enforcing agencies from Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Joypurhat districts and the host Rajshahi were present.

Election CommissionUpazila Polls
