EC Rashida Sultana: All candidates are equal to us

‘We have no partiality as to who are more or less powerful candidates’

File image of Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana. Photo: Collected
Update : 03 May 2024, 08:50 PM

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana on Friday said all candidates in the sixth upazila parishad election are equal to us.

The commission will take strict action against those who will violate the electoral code of conduct where party and candidate would not be considered, she said.

She was speaking at a view exchange program with the aspirants in the sixth upazila parishad election and related officials at Shahid M Monsur Ali Auditorium in Sirajganj on Friday.

"We have no partiality as to who are more or less powerful candidates," she added

As a chief guest, Rashida Sultana said the commission is working actively to keep the environment in a free, fair and neutral manner. So, there is no chance of deteriorating the situation, she said.

“We have tried our best to make an atmosphere where the voters can cast their vote without any fear.”

She asked the candidates to confirm polling agents in every voting centre to hold a free, fair and credible election further adding that polling agents can protest against any kind of injustice and irregularities.

EC commissioner said polling agents will stay at the polling station at the end and leave the centre with the result list signed by the presiding officer.

Upazila Polls Rashida Sultana
