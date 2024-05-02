Third phase of upazila polls: 1,588 aspirants submit nomination papers

A total of 1,588 aspirants submitted nomination papers for contesting in 112 upazilas in the third phase upazila parishad elections.

Out of them, 570 aspirants submitted the nominations for the chairman posts, 618 for the vice chairman and 400 for the vice chairman reserved for the women.

This information was obtained from the consolidated list of the Election Commission on Thursday.

In this phase, in five posts, only single candidate has submitted nomination papers.

Among them, two people are in the post of vice chairman and three people are in the post of female vice chairman. There is no single candidate for the post of chairman at this stage.

A single candidate submitted nomination papers for the post of vice chairman in Bhandaria of Pirojpur and Abhaynagar in Jessore and for the post of female vice chairman in Chandanaish of Chittagong, Chatak of Sunamganj and Bhandaria of Pirojpur.

In the third phase, a maximum of 10 people have submitted nomination papers for the post of chairman in Raniganj of Naogaon, Gangchara of Rangpur and Sundarganj of Gaibandha.

A maximum of 16 candidates have submitted nomination papers for the post of vice chairman in Bogra Sadar and 10 candidates for the post of female vice chairman in Patuakhali Sadar.

The nomination papers will be scrutinized on May 5.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 12. Allotment of symbols among the contending candidates is on May 13. Voting will be held on May 29.