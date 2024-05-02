Thursday, May 02, 2024

EC urges ministers-MPs not to influence upazila elections

  • Sent letter to Parliament Secretariat
  • ‘If anyone exerts illegal influence, action will be taken according to law’
File image of Election Commissioner Md Alamgir. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 02 May 2024, 07:01 PM

The Election Commission (EC) has written to the Parliament Secretariat not to exert the illegal influence of ministers-MPs in the Upazila Parishad elections.

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said that regardless of who the MP, minister of the political party is, field officials have been ordered not to consider any illegal pressure. If they exert illegal influence, then action will be taken according to the law.  

He said this in response to various questions from journalists in his office in the election building on Thursday.

“All candidates are equal to us,” he said, who is related to whom, there is no prohibition in law if there is any candidate for Minister or MP irrespective of the candidate, all candidates should be treated equally.”

EC Alamgir said: “We will bring the matter to the attention of the Speaker, and what kind of election we want, it will be there. The message is that relatives of Ministers-MPs can be candidates, but cannot prove any illegitimate influence.”

Topics:

Election CommissionUpazila Election
