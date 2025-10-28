Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

ULAB holds 8th convocation

A total of 1,508 students, which included 1,111 undergraduates and 397 graduates, received their certificates this year

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) held its 8th Convocation at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center, on October 28, 2025. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 11:42 PM

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) held its 8th Convocation on Tuesday at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center, delving into the theme "Informed Minds, Inspire Paths”.

The Chancellor’s Representative, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change & Ministry of Water Resources, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, declared the 8th Convocation of ULAB open, and presided over the ceremony.

Professor Dr Mohammad Ayub Islam, member, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, graced the ceremony as the special guest, while Syed Nasim Manzur, managing director, Apex Footwear Limited, delivered the Convocation speech. Syeda Madiha Murshed, member of ULAB Board of Trustees, and Professor Imran Rahman, vice Chancellor of ULAB, also spoke to the graduates on the occasion.

The Valedictorian's Award was received by  Tashin Huq, who completed his Bachelor in Business Administration with a CGPA of 3.86. 2 students from both the undergraduate and graduate program were awarded as the Gold medalists.

A total of 1,508 students, which included 1,111 undergraduates and 397 graduates, received their certificates this year.

Topics:

ConvocationThe University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB)
Read More

RU's 12th convocation to be held on December 17

ULAB and Drik join hands to launch collaborative storytelling program

ULAB hosts Kosovan ambassador for global talks on education, trade

Shariful Islam speaks at ULAB freshers’ orientation

Prof Ibrahim joins ULAB

ULAB hosts Fireside Chat with Prof Imtiaz Ahmed

Latest News

64 killed in war-like Rio drug raids

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Study: Climate inaction causing millions of avoidable deaths

Press secretary: Those interviewing Hasina mustn’t overlook her killings

Bata posts 20% turnover growth in Q3’25

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x