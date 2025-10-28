ULAB holds 8th convocation

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) held its 8th Convocation on Tuesday at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center, delving into the theme "Informed Minds, Inspire Paths”.

The Chancellor’s Representative, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change & Ministry of Water Resources, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, declared the 8th Convocation of ULAB open, and presided over the ceremony.

Professor Dr Mohammad Ayub Islam, member, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, graced the ceremony as the special guest, while Syed Nasim Manzur, managing director, Apex Footwear Limited, delivered the Convocation speech. Syeda Madiha Murshed, member of ULAB Board of Trustees, and Professor Imran Rahman, vice Chancellor of ULAB, also spoke to the graduates on the occasion.

The Valedictorian's Award was received by Tashin Huq, who completed his Bachelor in Business Administration with a CGPA of 3.86. 2 students from both the undergraduate and graduate program were awarded as the Gold medalists.

A total of 1,508 students, which included 1,111 undergraduates and 397 graduates, received their certificates this year.