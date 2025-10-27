DU hall bans smoking in public areas; drug violators to face expulsion

Dhaka University's Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Haq Hall has banned smoking in public areas. The hall administration announced that students caught smoking in public will face fines ranging from Tk50 to Tk300, while those found in possession of illegal drugs will be expelled from the hall in the presence of their guardians.

According to a press release from the hall provost's office on Monday, students caught consuming or possessing narcotics such as yaba pills, marijuana, or heroin will face immediate expulsion. The notice urged all students to strictly adhere to these rules.

Zahurul Haq Hall Provost Md Faruk Shah told Dhaka Tribune that the move followed complaints from non-smoking students. Smoking is still permitted in private rooms, but public smoking is prohibited under existing laws.

“We cannot encourage smoking by designating a zone, but it has not been completely banned. Students may smoke in their rooms. The notice serves as a reminder of the law,” he added.

This followed a similar initiative by AF Rahman Hall in June to restrict smoking in public areas.