Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

DU hall bans smoking in public areas; drug violators to face expulsion

Smoking is still permitted in private rooms, says hall provost

The hall administration announced that students caught smoking in public will face fines ranging from Tk50 to Tk300, while those found in possession of illegal drugs will be expelled from the hall in the presence of their guardians. File photo
Update : 27 Oct 2025, 09:46 PM

Dhaka University's Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Haq Hall has banned smoking in public areas. The hall administration announced that students caught smoking in public will face fines ranging from Tk50 to Tk300, while those found in possession of illegal drugs will be expelled from the hall in the presence of their guardians.

According to a press release from the hall provost's office on Monday, students caught consuming or possessing narcotics such as yaba pills, marijuana, or heroin will face immediate expulsion. The notice urged all students to strictly adhere to these rules.

Zahurul Haq Hall Provost Md Faruk Shah told Dhaka Tribune that the move followed complaints from non-smoking students. Smoking is still permitted in private rooms, but public smoking is prohibited under existing laws.

“We cannot encourage smoking by designating a zone, but it has not been completely banned. Students may smoke in their rooms. The notice serves as a reminder of the law,” he added.

This followed a similar initiative by AF Rahman Hall in June to restrict smoking in public areas.

Topics:

Dhaka UniversityhallSmoking
Read More

Abu Baker Majumder confident of victory in Ducsu polls

Ducsu polls: DU admin’s army deployment plan sparks student opposition

DU female students face unequal dormitory rules as VP candidate stays overnight

Responsibilities of seven colleges handed over to proposed Central University

Protest at JU residential halls demanding ban on student politics

DU Chhatra Dal announces hall committees

Latest News

64 killed in war-like Rio drug raids

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Study: Climate inaction causing millions of avoidable deaths

Press secretary: Those interviewing Hasina mustn’t overlook her killings

Bata posts 20% turnover growth in Q3’25

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x