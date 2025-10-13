Hefazat’s objections to music in schools under govt review

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain on Monday said that the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education is currently reviewing a proposal from Hefazat-e-Islam to appoint religious teachers in place of music instructors in primary schools.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Secretariat, Dr Hossain clarified that the matter falls outside the jurisdiction of his ministry but confirmed that he has advised the education adviser to engage in dialogue, given the objections raised by Hefazat and other Islamic scholars regarding music as a subject.

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Prof Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder earlier noted that primary schools do not have designated posts for religious teachers, and assistant teachers typically handle subjects including Bangla, English, Mathematics, Social Studies, and Religion.

Dr Hossain said he had sent a formal letter recommending the appointment of Dawra-e-Hadith certificate holders from Qawmi madrashas as religious instructors.

These graduates, whose degrees were recognized by the previous government as equivalent to a master’s in Arabic and Islamic Studies, could also teach Bangla and Religion, he added.

“The education adviser assured me the proposal would be considered. I’ve sent a DO letter and will continue discussions, although the final decision rests with his ministry,” Dr Hossain said, adding that the music education initiative is not being implemented immediately.

He further noted that the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education is assessing Hefazat’s objections and exploring possible steps in response.

“Whether the decision to appoint music teachers will be reversed is entirely up to them,” he said.