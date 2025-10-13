Education, innovation, and celebration: Agami Fest 2025 lights up Dhaka

The Agami Education Foundation (AEF) organized Agami Fest 2025 on Saturday at Emmanuelle’s Party Center in Gulshan, Dhaka, drawing educators, students, donors, and supporters to a vibrant celebration of education and empowerment for children from underserved communities across Bangladesh.

The program opened with the national anthem, followed by a welcome speech from Professor Nehreen Majed, PhD, President of AEF. The inaugural session, titled “Agami in Action,” revisited the foundation’s journey and achievements over the years.

Fahima Shahadat, Director of Programs, presented a visual summary of AEF’s initiatives and milestones, while Monika Biswas, Executive Director, extended appreciation to the volunteers for their unwavering commitment to Agami’s mission.

Distinguished guests in attendance included Dr. Yousuf Ali Molla, Member of the University Grants Commission; Professor F. A. Sobhani, Vice-Chancellor of Eastern University; Faizur Rahman Khan, Managing Director of Building Technology & Ideas (bti); Dr. Zeba Islam Seraj; and Dr. Abed Chowdhury. They praised Agami’s dedication to expanding access to quality education and nurturing future generations.

The event featured lively cultural performances, emotional reflections from beneficiaries, and inspiring words from donors. Representing the donors, Dr. Tazkera Khanom lauded AEF’s long-standing contributions and reflected on her earlier involvement as an Executive Committee member, noting the organization’s role in bridging educational gaps.

Educators and students from Agami-supported institutions shared firsthand accounts of how the foundation’s programs have changed their classrooms.

Mizanur Rahman, Head Teacher of Alok Shikkhalay; Sharmin Akter, Assistant Teacher of Shapla Shaluk Pathshala; and Tonima Akhter, a student from an Agami-supported school, described how AEF’s interventions continue to improve teaching quality and student engagement.

A key attraction of the day was the Science-Math Fair and Art Exhibition, where 53 students from seven Agami-assisted schools displayed their creativity and innovative ideas. Alok Shikkhalay and Empyrean Hope School earned top positions in the Science Fair, while Shapla Shaluk Pathshala secured first place in the Math Fair. Currently, AEF supports 21 schools across 12 districts, promoting inclusive, technology-enabled, and learner-focused education.

The fest also included a Volunteer Appreciation segment and Prize Distribution Ceremony honoring student excellence and volunteer contributions. Renowned actor Zahid Hasan joined as a special guest and shared motivating insights with participants.

Other guests presenting awards included Mrs. Selina Shahjahan, Mrs. Mahjabin Rahim Moitry, Hasnain Sabih Nayak (Architect and Co-founder, Toitomboor), Md. Hasibur Rashid (CEO, InterCloud Limited), Reyasat Ali (Joint Secretary, Ministry of Public Administration), and Engr. Mohammad Abdul Awal (Managing Director, Structural Engineers Limited).

In her concluding remarks, Ms. Nafisa Khanam, Vice President of AEF, extended heartfelt thanks to all guests and contributors, saying, “Agami Fest 2025 stands as a symbol of unity and purpose — reminding us that education remains the most powerful tool for transformation.”

Other Executive Committee members present were Monika Biswas, Executive Director; Muhammad Hanif, Director of Administration; Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Director of Finance; and Kamrun Nahar Borna, Associate Director of Finance.

More than a celebration, Agami Fest 2025 served as a reaffirmation of AEF’s enduring mission — to build a brighter, more equitable future through education and empowerment for every child in Bangladesh.