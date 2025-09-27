Saturday, September 27, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
DU postpones all scheduled exams for next 12 days

All examinations have been postponed to help students celebrate Durga Puja, Bijoya Dashami, Fateha-e-Yazdaham, Probarana Purnima and Lakshmi Puja

Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 08:12 PM

All examinations at Dhaka University (DU) from Sunday to October 9 have been postponed on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja, Fateha-e-Yazdaham, Probarana Purnima and Lakshmi Puja.

This information was revealed through a notification signed by University's Acting Controller of Examinations Dr Himadri Shekhar Chakraborty. 

The notification said that as per instruction of the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission, all the examinations scheduled from Sunday to October 9 in all departments, institutes and affiliated colleges/institutes of Dhaka University have been postponed in order to help students celebrate Durga Puja, Bijoya Dashami, Fateha-e-Yazdaham, Probarana Purnima and Lakshmi Puja in a festive atmosphere.

It said a new schedule for the postponed exams will be announced in due time.

Topics:

Ministry of EducationDurga PujaDhaka University (DU)
