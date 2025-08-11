Practical Leadership by Dr Jahirul Haque launched at Seton Hall University

Practical Leadership, a book written by Dr Jahirul Haque, vice chancellor of Canadian University of Bangladesh and published by ULAB Press, was launched on August 4 at Seton Hall University, New Jersey, USA.

The launching ceremony was directly supported by Dr Donald Crooks, Chair and Dr Jet Mboga, president of the Business and Applied Sciences Academy of North America (Baasana).

Dr Diane, president of Berkeley College, Dr Patricia, provost of Berkeley College, Dr Mary Kate, associate provost of Seton Hall University, Dr Madhab Sharma, Dr Okpara, Dr Ontoko, Mr Anup Sharma and many other professors and students attended the ceremony in person.

Dr Shamsad Mortuza, Dr GU Ahsan and Dr Monjur Chowdhury joined virtually and delivered their remarks.

Dr Donald Crooks, Chair of Baasana, purchased 30 copies of the book, which were distributed among professors and students.

Dr Jahirul Haque thanked the authorities of Baasana and Seton Hall University for their support in organizing the launching ceremony during the Baasana Conference.

He also expressed his sincere gratitude to Dr Anis Ahmed and Dr Shamsad Mortuza for their support in publishing the book through ULAB Press and especially to Dr Anis Ahmed for his invaluable support and guidance throughout the writing process.