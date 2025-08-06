Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Students of seven colleges demand ordinance for Dhaka Central University

Students began gathering at Dhaka College in the morning to voice this demand

Students staged a protest demanding swift issuance of the ordinance for Dhaka Central University. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 03:10 PM

Students of seven colleges in Dhaka, previously affiliated with Dhaka University, staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding the swift issuance of an ordinance for Dhaka Central University, which is set to comprise the seven government colleges.

Students began gathering at Dhaka College in the morning to voice this demand.

Their protest procession started around 11am at the main gate of Dhaka College.

Although activities are already being conducted under the name Dhaka Central University, an ordinance has yet to be issued, prompting student outrage and the subsequent protest.

According to reports, 180 to 200 students began gathering at the college gate after 10am. The procession began around 11am from within the campus, moved through the Science Lab intersection and Nilkhet, and stopped briefly in front of Eden Mohila College.

The students later returned to Dhaka College through Nilkhet and concluded the program with a press conference at the main gate.

It was reported that preparations for the protest had been underway for several days, including poster campaigns and banner installations across campus.

Students said their long-standing academic experience under the “seven college” structure was humiliating.

They claimed the term “affiliated” is discriminatory and has come to symbolize a lack of individual identity.

Abdur Rahman, one of the key organizers of the protest and focal person of the "Seven College University Transformation Team," said: “We have long been demanding a distinct identity. We will not tolerate any conspiracies by the education syndicate. The time has come to see the realization of our struggle.”

He demanded that the government ensure a timely implementation of the ordinance, now that the process has already begun. “No more uncertainty should be imposed on students,” he added.

It is worth noting that on March 26, the government announced the formation of a new university by separating the seven government colleges from DU.

The University Grants Commission proposed the name Dhaka Central University.

The colleges are Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Begum Badrunnessa Govt Girls College, Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Mirpur Bangla College, and Government Titumir College.

University Grants Commission (UGC)Eden Mohila CollegeNilkhetDhaka College
