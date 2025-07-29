Tuesday, July 29, 2025

ULAB signs MoU with AMAL Foundation to promote youth development and research

Partnership aims to promote youth leadership, research, and community development through project development, student internships, collaborative research, and capacity-building programs

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 04:24 PM

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AMAL Foundation, a youth-led NGO, on Monday, at the ULAB Campus.

The partnership aims to promote youth leadership, research, and community development through joint initiatives such as project development, student internships, collaborative research, and capacity-building programs. AMAL will offer internship placements to ULAB students each term, while both institutions will co-host workshops and publish joint research on youth and climate resilience.

The MoU was signed by Professor Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB, and Ms Esrat Karim, founder and executive director of AMAL Foundation.

This collaboration reflects ULAB’s commitment to experiential learning and social impact.

