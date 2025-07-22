HSC exams scheduled for Thursday postponed

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled for Thursday have been postponed.

An official from the office of the chief adviser confirmed the information on Tuesday.

According to the examination routine, the Economics (1st paper) and Engineering Drawing and Workshop Practice (1st paper) exams were scheduled to be held on that day.

Earlier, Tuesday’s HSC and equivalent examinations were also postponed following the tragic crash of a military aircraft at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, which resulted in 31 casualties so far.

The announcement was made by Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government, through a post on his verified Facebook account at around 7:15am on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Education is expected to announce revised dates soon.