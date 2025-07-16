Brac University launches programs to commemorate the July-August mass uprising

Brac University on Wednesday inaugurated a series of programs at its Merul Badda campus in Dhaka to commemorate the mass uprising that took place in Bangladesh the last year.

The events included an exhibition of photographs, artworks, and videos; the publication of an exhibition catalog; musical performances; discussions reflecting on the memories of the uprising; a prayer for the martyrs; and engaging social media posts and videos.

Additionally, the student club organized a graffiti project in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

The commemoration began with members of the student club Monon performing the national anthem at the Exhibition Gallery. A prayer led by Professor Dr Md Golam Samdani Fakir, director of the Learning and Teaching Innovation Center, sought salvation for the souls of those who sacrificed their lives during the uprising.

The exhibition, titled “Red July,” was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar and opened at the Exhibition Gallery.

It showcased over 100 photographs highlighting the contributions of Brac University students, faculty members, and staff during the uprising, along with student artworks inspired by the spirit of the July-August events.

Videos were screened, featuring footage captured in July of the previous year, which depicted students taking to the streets and staging demonstrations in front of the campus. This exhibition will remain open until August 5, 2025.

Members of the Brac University Cultural Club performed patriotic songs, accompanied by faculty and staff, marking this significant event.

Following the performance, a discussion was held, focusing on the spirit of the July-August mass uprising and honoring the contributions of the Brac University community.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar interacted with students who were seriously injured during the uprising.

In a video message, Registrar Dr David Dowland, currently on an official visit to China, emphasized the importance of leadership in today’s society.

He said: “There has been much discussion about youth leadership, and your generation must step up to lead. Leadership involves making thoughtful, sustained contributions to society, grounded in humanity, compassion, and the desire to uplift others.”

Addressing the audience as the chief guest, Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar urged: “We must rise above all challenges and love our country. Upholding the ethos of Brac University, we need to work together to serve humanity.”

He added: “Many sacrificed their lives during the July uprising so that we could carry forward their dreams. It would be an injustice to those martyred if we do not fulfill that vision.”

The discussion also included contributions from Treasurer Ariful Islam, Director of Communications Khairul Basher, acting Dean of the School of Pharmacy Professor Yusuf Haider, Proctor Rubana Ahmed, acting Registrar Farhan Haq, Director of Operations Sajedul Karim, deans and department heads, administrative staff, teachers, and students, including two who lost vision in one eye due to shotgun pellets. Tahsina Rahman, joint director of Student Life, moderated the discussion.

A compilation of the exhibition’s photos and artworks will be published online in a catalog. Hard copies will be distributed to relevant individuals and organizations and archived for future reference.

Throughout the month, Brac University will share posts and videos provided by the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh and the Ministry of Education on its official Facebook page.

Additionally, two faculty members will be interviewed by leading newspapers to discuss the uprising and the students’ contributions, with these interviews featured on Brac University’s social media platforms.

On July 24, 2025, members of the Brac University Art and Photography Society will participate in a graffiti and artwork competition along the road connecting the TSC to Doyel Chattar at the University of Dhaka.