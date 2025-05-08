JnU students lock administrative building protesting UGC 'budget disparity'

Students of Jagannath University (JnU) staged a protest on Thursday, locking the administrative building, to protest the University Grants Commission's "budget disparity" and to press home their demands, including an increase in budget allocation by the University Grants Commission (UGC), housing allowance, and construction of dormitories.

The protest march began from the Shanto Chattar premises around noon and passed through the Social Science and Science buildings before culminating at the administrative building, where students padlocked the entrance and held a demonstration.

After blocking the vice chancellor’s office for nearly two hours, the students concluded their program by announcing a long march scheduled for next week.

Atikur Rahman Tanzil, a student of the 2021-22 academic year from the Department of Islamic Studies, said: “We are deeply disappointed in this administration. It was only due to our movement last July that they were able to assume office. Yet, they have failed to meet the legitimate demands of students. They have also lost our trust. If this is how you choose to operate while holding such a position at a university like Jagannath, I humbly ask you to step down.”

Riyazul Islam, a student of the 2018-19 academic year from the Department of Law, said: “JnU students have long been victims of discrimination. The administration should have taken a firm stance against such injustice, but they have failed to do so. Through today’s program, we want to clearly state that if our demands are not fulfilled through peaceful means, we will be forced to adopt alternative measures. If anything happens in the future, you cannot hold us responsible. We are asking you respectfully to accept our demands.”

AKM Rakib, a student of the 2017-18 academic year from the Department of Botany, said: “We launched this movement to press home our four-point demand. But due to the administration’s negligence, those demands remain unfulfilled. That is why we have decided to hold a long march next week.”

Students from various departments took part in the demonstration.