Teachers demand nationalization of all private primary schools

They argued that political bias and administrative failures prevented qualified schools from being nationalized, depriving teachers of salaries and students of stipends and facilities

Teachers form a human chain and arrange a sit in program in front of the National Press Club on April 28, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 28 Apr 2025, 04:16 PM

The Bangladesh Private Primary Teachers Association has demanded the nationalization of private primary schools that were excluded from nationalization despite meeting all the conditions.

They made this demand during a human chain and sit-in program organized in front of the National Press Club on Monday demanding nationalization.

The speakers in the human chain said that in 2013, the then government announced the nationalization of all private primary schools across the country.

However, according to the 2013 gazette, although there were 30,352 private primary schools across the country in May 2012, 26,193 private primary schools were nationalized, leaving 4,159 schools out of the total due to political vendetta.

In the case of nationalization of the third phase of schools, private primary schools established before May 2012 and applying for permission to teach will be nationalized.

At the same time, due to the absence of some of the then officials in spite of their qualifications, 4,159 schools were not included in the nationalization despite fulfilling all the conditions.

Out of these schools, 1,300 schools, including the 2012 primary education completion examination, have been verified by the upazila and district for nationalization, which is preserved by the ministry.

They said that due to the suspension of teaching permits and registration activities during nationalization, they were deprived of salary and allowance benefits and students were deprived of stipends and tiffins.

Mamunur Rashid Khokon, the president of the organization, said in the human chain: "Although they have been teaching for a long time, the teachers are living inhumane lives because the schools have not been nationalized. Even though we teach other people's children, our fate has not improved. In this situation, we are seeking the intervention of the education-related officials and chief adviser."

