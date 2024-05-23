Thursday, May 23, 2024

Muntassir Mamoon gold medal introduced at JnU history department

  • Founder of Genocide Museum in Khulna
  • Involved in teaching, historical research, socio-political, cultural movements for five decades
Muntassir Mamoon Gold Medal is being introduced at the history department of Jagannath University (JnU) on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
The Muntassir Mamoon Gold Medal has been introduced at the history department of Jagannath University (JnU).

A meeting was held in the vice chancellor’s conference room, where the agreement to institute this gold medal was signed by the university's vice chancellor on Thursday.

Based on the results of the Bachelor of Arts examinations at the history department, the Muntasir Mamun Gold Medal will be awarded to the student with the highest CGPA during the university's convocation.

The signing ceremony was attended by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Sadeka Halim. Also present as an honoured guest was Professor Muntassir Mamoon, a former teacher of the history department.

It's known that the initiative for the first trust fund was taken by Dr Shahid Kader Chowdhury, a professor at the history department of Jagannath University. 

Later, members of Professor Muntassir Mamoon’s family stood beside this initiative. Initially, donors contributed Tk10,00,000 to establish the trust fund.

Professor Muntassir Mamoon has been involved in teaching, historical research, and socio-political and cultural movements for nearly five decades. 

He is a veteran of the history department at the University of Dhaka and currently serves as a distinguished professor at Chittagong University. 

He is also the founder of the Genocide Museum in Khulna and the Bangladesh History Conference.

Jagannath University
