Seminar on Gender and Migration in US, held at JNU

A seminar titled “Gender and Migration in the US: The Case of Buffalo, New York”, was held at Jagannath University.

The Anthropology department of the university organized this seminar in the conference room of the vice-chancellor on Thursday.

Professor Dr Sadeka Halim, the vice-chancellor of the university ,was present as the chief guest at the seminar.

The main article was presented by Jahangirnagar University's professor of Anthropology and the State University of New York's Affiliate Research Professor, Zaheer Ahmed.

Professor Dr Zaheer Ahmed said: “I presented the findings of my research on New York City migration in this seminar. A large number of Bangladeshi immigrants live in Buffalo, New York. There are about 60,000 Bangalis in Buffalo, up from 15,000 to 20,000 three years ago.

“Basically, the housing facilities here are more affordable than in New York City. The main topic of the study was to find out the effect of this migration on women,” he added

He further said: “I have argued that, as in other countries, women there too are dependent on men, and thus subordination has arisen. My main argument in this research in the city of Buffalo is that women are creating different means to get rid of their subordination and displacement.”

Professor Dr Habiba Sultana, chairman of the Department of Anthropology, said: “We want to conduct several series of seminars. This is the first of many. We will invite researchers to these seminars. Our goal is to deliver their work to the students.”

Dr Shaoli Mahbub of the Anthropology Department was the speaker in the seminar.

Meanwhile, the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr Md Abul Hossain, Registrar (Acting), Prof Dr Md Ainul Islam, and Professor of History Mohammad Salim, along with teachers and students from various departments of the social science faculty, participated in the seminar.