Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

IUB students Tasdir and Rasel to represent Bangladesh at WorldSkills in France

  • This year's WorldSkills competition will gather 1,500 competitors from over 65 countries
  • The event aims to showcase and promote vocational skills and training on a global stage
Mohammed Tasdir Ahmmed and Md Rasel Bhyan. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 22 May 2024, 07:54 PM

Mohammed Tasdir Ahmmed and Md Rasel Bhyan, both 8th-semester students from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), will represent Bangladesh at the WorldSkills 2024 competition in Lyon, France, from September 10 to 15. 

Tasdir, a member of the Arrows Program's first cohort, secured his place by becoming the National Champion in the Cyber Security category of the Bangabandhu National Skill Competition held in December 2023. Rasel emerged as the runner-up in the same competition. 

The event was organized by the National Skill Development Authority (NSDA) under the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Bangabandhu National Skill Competition encompassed a range of disciplines, including cybersecurity, fashion, cooking, web technology, and painting. 

Tasdir and Rasel's journey to the national championship involved winning preliminary rounds at the district and divisional levels. During the regional rounds, they showcased their skills in solving complex cybersecurity issues, such as cryptography, digital forensics, and malware analysis.

This year's WorldSkills competition will gather 1,500 competitors from over 65 countries, competing in 62 skill categories. The event aims to showcase and promote vocational skills and training on a global stage.

Six other Bangladeshi students, each representing different skills, will join Tasdir and Rasel in Lyon. The Government of Bangladesh will cover their travel and accommodation expenses. Currently, Tasdir and Rasel are undergoing intensive grooming under the NSDA to prepare for the competition. The Lyon round will span four days, with the first two days dedicated to offensive security problem-solving and the last two days to defensive security problem-solving.

The IUB Arrows program, launched in Spring 2022, aims to identify and groom top students in Bangladesh through a collaboration of industry experts, academics, and career guidance specialists. 

Topics:

Independent University Bangladesh (IUB)
Read More

Saber calls forced choice between development and adaptation unjust

Team IUB BongoMarine finishes in Top 15 at SAUVC 24

IUB basketball team secures 2nd place in Nepal tournament

IUB Alumnus Navid wins global recognition as UPG Sustainability Leader

2,349 graduates receive degrees at 24th convocation of IUB

IUB observes National Mourning Day 2023

Latest News

Who was Anwarul Azim Anar, the MP murdered in India?

Himsagar mango harvesting begins in Satkhira

BMD: Low pressure area formed over Bay likely to intensify further

Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Education assures safety for Bangladeshi students

British-Bangladeshi owner of LPL team arrested for graft allegations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x