DSHE cancels admission of 169 students at Viqarunnisa school

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) cancelled the admission of 169 first graders at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College due to non-compliance with enrolment regulations.

The cancellation, effective Wednesday, follows a High Court ruling issued on Tuesday.

The High Court bench, consisting of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Raziq Al Jalil, ordered an investigation into allegations of corruption and irregularities.

A three-member committee headed by the additional secretary of the Ministry of Education has been formed to conduct the investigation.

Additionally, students on the waiting list have been instructed to complete their admissions within 15 days.

On January 14, the parents of two students seeking admission filed a writ petition, alleging that the school admitted students beyond the age limit.

The High Court responded on January 23 by ordering the cancellation of these admissions and issuing a rule. Subsequently, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College authorities, under DSHE guidance, cancelled the admissions of 169 students.

In response, 136 parents filed another writ challenging the validity of the admission cancellations. The High Court issued a ruling on this matter on March 25. Following joint hearings on these separate rules, the High Court scheduled the final verdict for Tuesday.

Lawyer Rafiul Islam told the media that the High Court simultaneously heard the separate writs regarding the first graders’ admissions and the validity of the cancellations. After the final hearing, the court fixed Tuesday for the verdict.